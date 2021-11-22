Monday, November 22, 2021

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 15-21

Rachel Snyder

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: HEIST FROM A HEIGHT

A creative crook managed to carry off patio furniture from a second-story patio in the 3100 block of Rosedale Avenue before 11:10 a.m. Nov. 15. 

HIGHLAND PARK

16 Tuesday

Arrested at 7:46 a.m.: a 45-year-old man for a warrant in the 4500 block of Westway Avenue.

A reckless driver hit the rear of a Cadillac Escalade parked in the 4900 block of Douglas Avenue at 8:25 p.m., leaving “significant” damage, and continued driving northbound without stopping to leave information. 

17 Wednesday 

A stealer swiped a Stihl cutoff saw from a construction site in the 4500 block of Southern Avenue at 10:30 a.m., and drove off in a Kia SUV. 

A thief took a Stihl cutoff saw from a worksite in the 4300 block of Potomac Avenue “without permission” and left in a SUV around 10:33 a.m.

Reported at 4:05 p.m.: How easy was it for a ne’er do well to take a Trek bicycle from outside Bradfield Elementary in the 4300 block of Southern Avenue? It was left unlocked.

A careless driver sideswiped a Mercedes GLC300 in the 5500 block of Preston Road around 8:25 p.m., stopped to speak with the driver of the Mercedes from their vehicle, but didn’t pull into a parking lot to exchange information as the drivers agreed upon.

18 Thursday

Arrested at 1:04 p.m.: a 58 year old for a warrant in the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue.

A rude driver hit a Chevrolet Suburban left parked in a parking lot of Highland Park Village and left without providing information around 8:40 p.m.

20 Saturday

Arrested at 11:43 a.m.: a 35-year-old man for a warrant in the 5100 block of Preston Road.

21 Sunday

Arrested at 9:46 a.m.: a 33-year-old woman for a warrant in the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue.

A villain took the rear taillights off a Ford F150 parked in the 4300 block of Beverly Drive before 11:30 a.m.

Reported at 12:01 p.m.: A pilferer pinched the third-row seat from a Chevrolet Suburban parked in the 3200 block of Beverly Drive.

A negligent driver swiped a Toyota Corolla parked in the 3600 block of Euclid Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and drove on without stopping to exchange information. 

UNIVERSITY PARK

15 Monday

Arrested at 9:51 a.m.: a rogue took a Trek bicycle from outside a home in the 3600 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

17 Wednesday

A thief drove off in a Land Rover from the 3400 block of Potomac Avenue before 9:50 a.m.

18 Thursday

A burglar got into a Chevrolet in the 3900 block of Marquette Street before 6:45 a.m. 

A would-be car thief left a Cadillac Escalade in the 3600 block of Caruth Boulevard damaged before 7:32 a.m.

19 Friday

Reported at 2:23 p.m.: An intruder got into a home in the 3800 block of Amherst Street and took recreation/sports equipment.

Arrested: a 23-year-old man for a warrant in the 8100 block of Yacht Club Drive. No time was given.

20 Saturday

A pilferer swiped a $30,000 Rolex watch from a home in the 3400 block of Haynie Avenue before 2 p.m.

21 Sunday

An intruder got into a Honda Accord in the 4400 block of Normandy Avenue and took a diaper bag that also contained a wallet before 10:34 a.m.

Arrested: a 27-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive





