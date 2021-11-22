The Dispute Over Yard Decor

Jane Benedum’s home in the 4500 block of Beverly Drive has been in her family for 50 years.

The daughter of J. Claxton Benedum and great-niece of wildcatter Michael Benedum, Jane, who grew up in East Texas and now lives in Highland Park, accumulated a collection of potted topiaries, statues, fountains, and more — some of which she acquired herself, some of which were passed down from family members — which now decorate her yard.

“We like whimsy,” Benedum said of her family.

Lion statues in her yard are a tribute to her mother’s astrological sign, she said. Other decorations came from her family from Pennsylvania her own travels.

“Some of (the yard decorations) have been in my family for generations,” Benedum continued. “This is not crap.”

In September, though, she said she was notified by the town of Highland Park that her yard decor ran afoul of an ordinance passed unanimously by the town council in August that limits the number of decorative items that can be placed in front and visible side areas of residential homes. Specifically, per the ordinance, decorations like statues, sculptures, pots, planters, etc., must be 5% or less of the yard area.

Benedum said she’s not sure what inspired the ordinance, as she hadn’t received complaints about her yard prior to the letter from the town about the ordinance, but she felt “targeted” by the ordinance, and she’s prepared to fight the citations “to the Supreme Court” if necessary.

“I’ve got time, (and) I’ve got gumption,” she quipped.

As of mid-November, the decorations remain, and a new sign in the front of her yard asks passersby to “help save my yard” and contact Highland Park code enforcement about the case.

We’ll continue to follow this case in our upcoming January issue of Park Cities People. Tell us what you think about the ordinance by taking our survey here.