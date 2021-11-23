Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 15 – 21

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: DIRTY VIDEOS?

What will an opportunistic prowler film after pinching a plumbing camera outside a home in the 6200 block of Tulip Lane before 2:22 p.m. Nov. 19?

15 Monday

Before 5:58 p.m., a thief entered a woman’s vehicle at home in the 5200 block of Shadywood Lane without damaging doors and windows. Hopefully, the vehicle’s other parts were still OK, too.

16 Tuesday

Abandon ship! Uhm, make that a boat on a trailer left blocking part of the 5000 block of LBJ Freeway before 8:12 a.m.

Before 2:18 p.m., a prowler snatched stuff from the attached garage of a home in the 4700 block of Forest Bend Road.

An unwelcome visitor to Inwood Village may have to do that Black Friday shopping somewhere else after receiving a criminal trespassing warning at 3:16 p.m.

Reported at 3:28 a.m.: A man whose vehicle was intentionally damaged on Nov. 15 at Midway Tower on LBJ Freeway knows who did it.

Burglarized before 4:51 p.m.: a landscaping truck calling on a home in the 5400 block of Ursula Lane.

Reported at 5:26 p.m.: the Nov. 15 burglary of a man’s vehicle at a home in the 7200 block of Ashington Drive.

Before 6:13 p.m., a wannabe burglar damaged the window on a man’s vehicle at the Juniper Village at Preston Hollow assisted living community on Preston Road.

Before 8:36 p.m., a burglar broke a window to enter a woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

17 Wednesday

Recovered at 3:26 a.m. at NorthPark Center: a stolen vehicle.

Stolen overnight before 10:22 a.m.: the taillights off a man’s vehicle at a home in the 4900 block of Northaven Road.

Reported at 12:08 p.m.: A stranger on Nov. 15 pulled on the door handle of a man’s vehicle at a home in the 11700 block of Pine Forest Drive.

Taken before 4:12 p.m.: the tailgate and taillights off a woman’s vehicle at a home in the 4700 block of Twin Post Road.

18 Thursday

Arrested at 4:44 a.m. at the scene of a wreck in the 4000 block of West Lovers Lane: a 24-year-old man accused of drunk driving and cocaine possession.

Before 8:42 a.m.: a real jerk of a motorist just drove away after striking a woman’s vehicle at the Walmart Supercenter at Midway Road and LBJ Freeway.

Officers were dispatched at 6:41 p.m. to investigate a Nov. 16 incident at NorthPark Center where a robber pointed a gun at a woman and demanded money.

Stolen before 11:59 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

19 Friday

Taken overnight before 9:41 a.m.: a woman’s purse from an office in the 4200 block of LBJ Freeway.

Arrested at 3:15 p.m.: a 43-year-old woman accused of shoplifting at Preston Royal Village. She also received a criminal trespassing warning.

A reckless and irresponsible motorist fled before 7:27 p.m. after wrecking into a woman’s vehicle at Preston Center.

Broken before 7:39 p.m.: a window during the burglary of man’s vehicle at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church in the 9200 block of Inwood Road.

20 Saturday

Arrested at 2:14 a.m. at the scene of a wreck in the 4800 block of LBJ Freeway: a 24-year-old man accused of driving drunk.

Incomplete online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at Lover’s Pizza & Pasta in the 5600 block of West Lovers Lane.

Arrested at 4:55 p.m.: a twice-convicted 36-year-old man accused of shoplifting and marijuana possession at NorthPark Center.

21 Sunday

An elusive naughty motorist evaded an officer trying to make a traffic stop at 12:59 a.m. in the 8500 block of Thackery Street.

Injured at 7:01 p.m.: a woman after an attack in an apartment at The Plaza at Edgemere Health Care retirement community in the 8500 block of Edgemere Road.