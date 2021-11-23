The Rogers Healy Companies Expands Dallas Office

The Rogers Healy Companies recently moved into their new office space, expanding the Dallas office by more than 7,000 square feet.

“We have experienced record growth over the past year and expanding our office footprint is just one of the many ways we are evolving our company,” Rogers Healy, owner and CEO of The Rogers Healy Companies said. “I am thrilled to watch the evolution of these companies. The additional square footage is a representation of so much more than physical growth, but also the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

The Rogers Healy Companies moved into the Knox Street headquarters in 2018.

The new office space will house staff members from multiple divisions of The Rogers Healy Companies, including Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate, Healy Global Real Estate + Relocation, and Healy Property Management. Rogers Healy and Associates Commercial Real Estate expanded into a 3,000-square-foot space earlier this year.

The company is also expected to absorb additional office space for its growing teams in the near future.

