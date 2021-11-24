Resilient Lady Scots Dominate Pinkston

Playing its seventh game in six days, Highland Park had enough fuel in the tank to roll past Pinkston 66-30 on Tuesday in girls basketball action.

It was the second home game in as many days for the Lady Scots (6-5), who fell to Mansfield Legacy 57-45 on Monday.

Alianne Elmore led a balanced offensive attack with 13 points in Tuesday’s victory. Vivian Jin and Evelyn Gruber also were in double figures. Jin paced HP with 13 against Legacy.

Over the weekend, the Lady Scots picked up a third-place finish at the Floresville tournament near San Antonio. HP won four of five games during the three-day event, including a 72-38 thumping of Somerset in the third-place game.

Earlier in the tournament, the Lady Scots defeated San Antonio Navarro, Seguin, and Edinburg Vela before losing to Schertz Clemens in the semifinals.

Next up, HP has another busy week on tap after a brief holiday break. The Lady Scots will host McKinney on Nov. 29, then will compete in the Curtis Culwell Invitational tournament in Garland beginning on Dec. 2.