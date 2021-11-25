Faith Friday: Hanging of the Greens at First United Methodist-Dallas

The fifth and sixth graders that are part of the Zone 56 program at First United Methodist Church in downtown Dallas led the congregation last Sunday in the church’s first holiday service of the season, the Hanging of the Greens.

The children helped usher in the Christmas season with carols, hymns, and a service that included helping younger children decorate the two Chrismon trees in the sanctuary with ornaments, turning on the lights for the first time, and hanging the garland on the chancel rail.

The Zone 56 program guides the spiritual development of the fifth and sixth-grade students, and precedes confirmation. The Hanging of the Greens service is one of the special opportunities they have to lead the congregation.





















