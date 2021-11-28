Sunday, November 28, 2021

PHOTO: Google Streetview
UPPD Investigating Body Found Near Coffee Park

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

University Park police and the Dallas County Medical Examiners Office are investigating after a man was found to be dead in a small structure on the west side of Hillcrest Road and Northwest Highway near Coffee Park Sunday. 

University Park police chief Bill Mathes said a passerby noticed the man, who’s believed to be in his 50s, motionless and unresponsive and called police shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday.

“The call originally went to the Dallas Police Department and on arrival Dallas officers and paramedics determined he was deceased,” Mathes said. “There is no known danger to the public at this time.”

Mathes didn’t have more details about the man or his cause of death at the time of this post. We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

