UPPD Investigating Body Found Near Coffee Park

University Park police and the Dallas County Medical Examiners Office are investigating after a man was found to be dead in a small structure on the west side of Hillcrest Road and Northwest Highway near Coffee Park Sunday.

University Park police chief Bill Mathes said a passerby noticed the man, who’s believed to be in his 50s, motionless and unresponsive and called police shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday.

“The call originally went to the Dallas Police Department and on arrival Dallas officers and paramedics determined he was deceased,” Mathes said. “There is no known danger to the public at this time.”

Mathes didn’t have more details about the man or his cause of death at the time of this post. We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.