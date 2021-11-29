Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 22-28

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: HYDRANT WHODUNIT

Officers were called about water gushing from a hydrant at 4:54 a.m. Nov. 27 in the 4500 block of Bordeaux Avenue and arrived to find a street sign also damaged and a fender and black fender liner from a Jeep Rubicon left in the roadway.

HIGHLAND PARK

26 Friday

Arrested at 2:11 p.m.: a 31 year old for a warrant in the 5000 block of Preston Road.

27 Saturday

How easy was it for a thief to drive off in an Audi Q7 parked in front of Mi Cocina in Highland Park Village before 12:30 a.m.? The key fob was left inside.

Arrested at 2:36 a.m.: a 35-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Arrested at 5:25 p.m.: a 24-year-old man for warrants in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A grinch took a wreath off the front of a home in the 4200 block of Livingston Avenue before 10:20 p.m.

28 Sunday

A pilferer pinched a backpack and a Chromebook from a Cadillac Escalade parked in the 3100 block of Drexel Drive before 11 a.m.

Arrested at 7 p.m.: a 45-year-old man accused of running a red light, warrants, possession of a controlled substance, and driving with an invalid license in the 4300 block of Mockingbird Lane.

UNIVERSITY PARK

22 Monday

A burglar got into an antique store in Snider Plaza before 8:41 a.m.

23 Tuesday

A burglar broke into HD’s Clothing in the 4500 block of Lovers Lane before 2:27 a.m. but didn’t take anything.

A crook took taillights from a Ford F150 parked in the 3600 block of Bryn Mawr Drive before 4:30 a.m.

An intruder got into a clothing boutique in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane before 6:40 a.m.

A thief broke into 360 Smoke Shop in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane before 9 a.m. using a rock and took cash from the store.

24 Wednesday

Reported at 12:32 p.m.: a fraudster used the bank information of a man from the 3000 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

Arrested at 3:40 p.m.: a 57-year-old man accused of driving without a license in the 7700 block of Thackery Street.

27 Saturday

A crook took the taillights from a Ford Ranger in the 3700 block of Stanford Avenue at 2:54 a.m.

Reported at 9:43 a.m.: a ne’er do well took a Dirt Rocket bicycle from a garage in the 3700 block of Stanford Avenue.

A wrongdoer took the taillights from a Ford pickup in the 3000 block of Rosedale Avenue before 10:30 a.m.

Reported at 1:25 p.m.: a stealer took a woman’s cellphone from Williams Park in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

28 Sunday

A burglar got into a Buick Encore in the 3600 block of Northwest Parkway and stole a bag containing clothing and makeup around 11:50 a.m.