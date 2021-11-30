BCA Seeks Entries for Annual Contest

Don’t just doodle during boring business meetings. Showcase that artistic talent in the office to inspire creativity.

Companies who participate in On My Own Time (OMOT), a trademarked corporate art competition from the Business Council for the Arts (BCA), use the program to engage, inspire, and create camaraderie for their employees.

“The program enriches our institution by showcasing the passions and talents of employees at every level of the organization and beyond our scientific and medical mission,” said Courtney Crothers, art curator for UT Southwestern Medical Center.







The hospital has participated in the competition for 19 years, she said. “Many employees participate every year; it’s a rewarding experience for everyone involved.”

Now in its 28th year, BCA’s On My Own Time (OMOT) links business and the arts in a collaborative exhibition of creativity from the home studios of those who are business professionals by day and talented artists by night.

From pilots to engineers and managers to salespeople, professionals in North Texas are writing, drawing, painting, sculpting, and making creative statements on their own time.

BCA touts several benefits of the competition. On My Own Time:

Sparks creativity and inclusion in the workplace

Connects workers from diverse personal and industry backgrounds

Enriches employee experience and strengthens company culture

Creates dialogue between employees and the arts community

Engages employees vertically and horizontally

Recognized creative talent

Registration:

Early deadline: Jan. 15 for 10% discount

Final deadline: April 15. Visit ntbca.org/omot.