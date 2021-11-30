HP’s Curtis Takes District MVP Honors

It’s unusual for defensive players to win most valuable player awards in football, but Highland Park’s Jack Curtis had just that kind of impact in 2021.

The senior defensive lineman spent all season disrupting ball carriers in offensive backfields, earning him the MVP award in District 7-5A Division I, as voted upon by league coaches. This season, he amassed 89 tackles, 11 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Curtis was one of multiple superlative honorees for the Scots, who went unbeaten in district play. Senior receiver John Rutledge was named the top offensive player, senior punter Jack Stone earned special-teams MVP honors, and Randy Allen was saluted as the coach of the year.

HP’s first-team offensive selections included five offensive linemen — Charlie Wilson, Grant Gibson, Lawson Petty, Gannon Gaubert, and Reid Kennedy — in addition to kicker Sam Heinrich.

The Scots also were well represented on the first-team defense with defensive tackle Daniel Shawver (a unanimous selection), defensive end Henry Jurgovan, linebackers George Wright and Mason Gallas, and safety Preston Taylor.

Among those earning second-team all-district recognition for HP were quarterback Brennan Storer, running backs Christian Reeves and Ben Croasdale, receivers Jackson Heis and Luke Herring, linebackers Harrison Walton and Robert Rehme, and cornerbacks Blake Bevans and Adam Rourke.

Honorable mention players for the Scots were Jay Cox, J.T. Withers, Luke Rossley, Will Scrivner, Andrew Maroulis, and Phillip Beecherl.

Other superlative mentions went to McKinney North’s Dylan Frazier (defensive MVP), McKinney North’s Colin Hitchcock (offensive newcomer), and Longview’s Willie Nelson (defensive newcomer).