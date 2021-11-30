Student Achievements: Celebrate These

1. Soccer examples

Highland Park High School Lady Scots soccer teammates don’t just score goals on the field: They set examples in the community.

That’s one reason why the team led by captains Parker Hart, Kylie Bell, Elise Needleman, and Hattie Patterson annually draws children’s soccer teams as well as families and fans to hang with players and get autographs and selfies.

Chips Old Fashion Hamburgers will again supply the food during the seventh annual Girls with Goals Community Picnic from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at Highlander Stadium. The party also includes a DJ, bounce houses, games, photo buttons, and face painting. Tickets are $11, T-shirts, $22.

Visit my.cheddarup.com/c/2021-lady-scots -soccer-girls-with-goals.

2. Listen to the bands

The Highland Park High School Wind Symphony (right) and Highland Park Middle School Honors Band won national recognition in the 2021 Mark of Excellence National Wind Band Honors Project sponsored by The Foundation for Music Education.

The competition, entered through recorded submissions, recognizes outstanding achievement in performance by high school and middle school bands, choirs, and orchestras.

The top 25% get selected as National Winners, while the second 25% receive Commended Honors. This is the first time either HP band program has earned the coveted national title. Both have previously received Commended Honors.

During the past 14 years, the project has received entries from 38 states. This year, 236 entries were submitted.

3. Super service

Members of the Mockingbird Chapter of the National Charity League in the last year contributed 8,998 hours of community service to Dallas philanthropy partners working in crisis and violence intervention, education, elderly and animal support, and poverty and hunger prevention.

NCL, a nonprofit focused on philanthropy and leadership development, fosters mother-daughter relationships by providing opportunities for community service.

The Mockingbird Chapter boasts about 275 members, including girls in grade seven to 12 from Highland Park and Lake Highlands high schools; E.D. Walker Middle School; Christ the King St. Monica, St. Patrick, St. Rita, and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic schools; Lakehill Preparatory School, Dallas Lutheran School, and Ursuline Academy.

During its Celebration of Service on Sept. 16 at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, the chapter also honored Mia Barnett, a senior at Dallas Lutheran School in Dallas and daughter of Laura and Dan Barnett.

With 150 hours of community service, she won the Merci Award as the Chapter Ticktocker who completed the most individual philanthropic service hours. To learn more, visit nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/mockingbird.