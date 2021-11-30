Things To Do

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Trains at NorthPark. Courtesy photos
Highland Park Landmark Tree Lighting

When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Armstrong Parkway and Preston Road

The tree lighting will return in person with seasonal treats, a balloon artist, holiday music, a photo booth, and an opportunity to donate to “Toys for Tots.”  Mayor Margo Goodwin will deliver remarks and light the tree with a special guest at 7 p.m.

Trains at NorthPark

When: Nov. 13-Jan. 2, 2022.

Where: second level of NorthPark Center, between Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus

NorthPark’s Santa

Admission: $5 for children ages 2-12 and seniors over 65, $10 for adults, free for children younger than 2

Texas’ largest miniature train exhibit boasts more than 1,600 feet of tracks and 750-plus railcars featuring the organizations, families, and individuals who purchase railcars with customized artwork for $200 or more. Purchase one by Dec. 7 to guarantee it gets on the tracks before season’s end. Proceeds help Ronald McDonald House Dallas welcome families with sick and injured children. Visit thetrainsatnorthpark.com.

Highland Park Village  Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll

When: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Highland Park Village

The holiday celebration will showcase 1.5 million Christmas lights and feature festive treats, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings quartet, photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and exclusive store promotions. Shoppers may also support the Salvation Army Bell Ringers and Community Partners of Dallas’ Toy Drive.

Virtual Visits with NorthPark’s Santa 

When: Nov. 26-Dec. 23

Where: Online

Admission: Donation to Children’s Health starting at $25

Enjoy private conversations with Santa live from his cozy home at the North Pole along with a shareable, commemorative photo and video. Visit northparkcenter.com.

