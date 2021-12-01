Hinojosa Named Superintendent of the Year by National Publication

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa’s work steering his district through a pandemic earned him high marks from a publication focused on education.

K-12 Dive, a publication that looks at the news and trends shaping education in the kindergarten through 12th-grade range, named Hinojosa its Superintendent of the Year last week.

“At the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hinojosa was ahead of the curve in recognizing what was on the horizon,” wrote editor Bruce Riddell. “At the time, the district had recently experienced a tornado that destroyed three schools.”

