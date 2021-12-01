Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 22 – 28

William Taylor

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ALL TOO COMMON

Reported at 10:24 a.m. Nov. 23: a sad state of affairs for NorthPark Center visitors. Officers described this as a “routine investigation:” an unknown person broke out the window of a man’s vehicle.

22 Monday

Arrested at 9:19 a.m.: a 39-year-old man accused of being inside a home in the 6900 block of Inwood Road without permission. Wait to be invited next time!

23 Tuesday

Arrested at 4:19 p.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of shoplifting at NorthPark Center. The Dallas Police Department redacted the name of the store.

24 Wednesday

Reported at 4:44 p.m.: a smash and grab. A burglar took the contents from a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center and left behind a broken window.

Arrested at 7:25 p.m.: a 36-year-old woman accused of drunk driving and possessing a gun while doing so in the 6000 block of Deloache Avenue.

25 Thursday

Reported at 4:31 p.m.: an unhappy Thanksgiving. A thief took a man’s vehicle from a home in the 4700 block of Stanford Avenue.

27 Saturday

A reckless jerk of a motorist fled before 12:46 a.m. without leaving information from the scene of a wreck in the 6700 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

28 Sunday

Bitter suite stay? Stolen overnight before 8:37 a.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field on Northwest Highway: a man’s vehicle.

Gone before 12:45 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from a home in the 4200 block of Valley Ridge Road.

Reported at 6:38 p.m.: the Nov. 27 theft of a woman’s car from a vacant home in the 5200 block of Castlewood Road.

