Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 22 – 28
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ALL TOO COMMON
Reported at 10:24 a.m. Nov. 23: a sad state of affairs for NorthPark Center visitors. Officers described this as a “routine investigation:” an unknown person broke out the window of a man’s vehicle.
22 Monday
Arrested at 9:19 a.m.: a 39-year-old man accused of being inside a home in the 6900 block of Inwood Road without permission. Wait to be invited next time!
23 Tuesday
Arrested at 4:19 p.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of shoplifting at NorthPark Center. The Dallas Police Department redacted the name of the store.
24 Wednesday
Reported at 4:44 p.m.: a smash and grab. A burglar took the contents from a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center and left behind a broken window.
Arrested at 7:25 p.m.: a 36-year-old woman accused of drunk driving and possessing a gun while doing so in the 6000 block of Deloache Avenue.
25 Thursday
Reported at 4:31 p.m.: an unhappy Thanksgiving. A thief took a man’s vehicle from a home in the 4700 block of Stanford Avenue.
27 Saturday
A reckless jerk of a motorist fled before 12:46 a.m. without leaving information from the scene of a wreck in the 6700 block of Lomo Alto Drive.
28 Sunday
Bitter suite stay? Stolen overnight before 8:37 a.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field on Northwest Highway: a man’s vehicle.
Gone before 12:45 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from a home in the 4200 block of Valley Ridge Road.
Reported at 6:38 p.m.: the Nov. 27 theft of a woman’s car from a vacant home in the 5200 block of Castlewood Road.