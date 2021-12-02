Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out Dec. 4-5

Still looking for your dream home? Check out one of these open houses this weekend, and your search just might be over.

Saturday

3831 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Apt 12B, Dallas. This transitional home has three balconies and magnificent views. Beautiful gourmet kitchen, large primary suite, wood floors, and separate study area. High-rise living at its best with vast amenities that include a salt water heated pool, fitness center, tennis court, pickle ball, valet parking and storage unit. Close to restaurants, shopping, US 75 and Dallas North Tollway. $1.3 million. Two bedrooms/ two-and-a-half baths. Schools: North Dallas High School, Ben Milam Elementary, Holy Trinity. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass

Sunday

4386 Cochran Chapel Circle, Dallas. Wonderful spacious townhome in the Bluffview area. This two-story townhome features a private courtyard entry that is lushly landscaped, a great yard perfect for outdoor grilling and a two-car garage. The main living area has a vaulted ceiling, a fireplace, wet bar, and built-ins and opens to the dining room, making entertaining friends and family easy. Both bedrooms are located upstairs and the primary bedroom has double walk-in closets, a large bathroom, and a private balcony displaying beautiful Japanese Maples. The second bedroom has an ensuite bath and a walk-in closet. $429,000. Two bedrooms/ three bathrooms. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Francisco Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

11348 Valleydale Dr., Dallas. High-end finishes embrace this sophisticated, contemporary home. The wide plank white oak floors welcome you into the gorgeous entry and open floor plan, along with high ceilings and light flowing from the large windows and sliding doors. Marble waterfall island, Thermador appliances with gas cooktop, double ovens, dual sinks, and dishwashers encompass this dreamy kitchen. Each bathroom embraces its own unique style with floor to ceiling, hand-selected, designer tiles. The master bedroom features dual closets perfectly finished with high-end Florense cabinetry. Enjoy the outdoor covered patio, kitchen, and new pool for the perfect backyard oasis. $2.1 million. Five bedrooms/ four-and-a-half baths. Schools: Arthur Kramer Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, St. Mark’s. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

13 Saint Laurent Place, Dallas. Beautiful home perfect for gracious entertaining. Generous room sizes and natural light from floor to ceiling windows around a large central courtyard. Gorgeous wood flooring throughout with new herringbone pattern in impressive entry gallery and formal living room. A spacious, bright kitchen with an adjacent wet bar allows for casual living. Large primary offers a sitting area, two large closets, and a marble bath. A guest bedroom offers a bath and a large closet and can be adapted for a library den. Residents enjoy great amenities of pool, tennis court, recreation center, and security. Two bedrooms / two bathrooms. $1.1 million. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

6602 Del Norte Lane, Dallas. Pristine single-family attached home with a yard. This home is open and bright and lives like a single-detached home. The great room has a high ceiling, fireplace and opens to a kitchen with marble countertops, stainless appliances, a coffee bar, and a butlers pantry with great storage. Four bedrooms/five baths. $1.2 million. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

3824 Amherst Ave., University Park. Beautiful two-story home in University Park. Incredible location and move-in-ready! $2.3 million. Five bedrooms/ five-and-a-half baths. Schools: Schools: Hyer Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

2709 Amherst Ave., University Park. This absolutely charming University Park home shows off style and warmth with a gracious split entry before opening into the fabulous great room, kitchen and second dining area. This home is meant for entertaining and enjoying friends and family. Gorgeous wood floors, two stone fireplaces, butler pantry, lovely primary suite with dual vanities, dual shower heads, jetted tub and very large closet. This house has a lovely backyard paradise including heated pool and pretty gardens. $2.2 million. Four bedrooms/ five-and-a-half bathrooms. Schools: Hyer Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors