Jesuit Hosting Hoops Tourney This Week

Perennial powers Highland Park and Jesuit will be among the teams getting an early-season test this week with three games over three days at the 58th annual Jesuit Knights of Columbus Classic boys basketball tournament.

HP and Jesuit are on opposite sides of the eight-team bracket, meaning they can’t face each other until Saturday, if they meet at all. Other teams in the field include Hillcrest, Lincoln, Mesquite, Frisco Lone Star, Amarillo Tascosa, and Fort Worth South Hills.

The Scots (3-2) and Rangers (3-1) each enter the tournament after narrow defeats against tough opponents on Tuesday. HP stumbled down the stretch during a 64-51 loss at McKinney, while Jesuit fell 64-60 in overtime to Mesquite Horn.

The semifinals are scheduled for Friday. The championship, consolation, and third-place games will be on Saturday. First-round matchups include:

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Frisco Lone Star vs. Mesquite, 2:30 p.m.

Highland Park vs. Hillcrest, 4 p.m.

Amarillo Tascosa vs. Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Jesuit vs. FW South Hills, 7 p.m.