Relocations Dip Slightly in October

Even though the Dallas-Fort Worth market remains popular for corporate relocations, the share of people moving to the area dipped slightly in October, a report from Redfin indicates.

In October 2021, slightly more than 3,700 people among the 2 million-person sample for Redfin’s analysis indicated they wanted to relocate to Dallas-Fort Worth. The year before, more than 4,200 wanted to relocate to the area.

Source: Redfin

That trend matches a national trend, where 29.5% of Redfin users looked to relocate in October, compared to 31.5% at the beginning of the year.

That number is still higher than the pre-pandemic level — 26% — for relocation nationally.

“With many employers making remote work permanent, we expect people to continue relocating at a higher rate than they did before the pandemic,” said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. “What will likely change are the places people choose to relocate to.”

Fairweather said that the destinations that have been popular — such as Phoenix, Atlanta, and Austin — will likely become less popular as home prices continue to climb.

Four of the 10 top metro areas people wished to relocate to in October saw fewer people looking to move there (including Dallas) compared to the year prior.

You can see more of the report here.