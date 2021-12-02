Friday, December 3, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels
Park Cities Preston Hollow Real Estate 

Relocations Dip Slightly in October

Bethany Erickson 0 Comments

Even though the Dallas-Fort Worth market remains popular for corporate relocations, the share of people moving to the area dipped slightly in October, a report from Redfin indicates.

In October 2021, slightly more than 3,700 people among the 2 million-person sample for Redfin’s analysis indicated they wanted to relocate to Dallas-Fort Worth. The year before, more than 4,200 wanted to relocate to the area.

Source: Redfin

That trend matches a national trend, where 29.5% of Redfin users looked to relocate in October, compared to 31.5% at the beginning of the year.

That number is still higher than the pre-pandemic level — 26% — for relocation nationally.

“With many employers making remote work permanent, we expect people to continue relocating at a higher rate than they did before the pandemic,” said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. “What will likely change are the places people choose to relocate to.”

Fairweather said that the destinations that have been popular — such as Phoenix, Atlanta, and Austin — will likely become less popular as home prices continue to climb.

Four of the 10 top metro areas people wished to relocate to in October saw fewer people looking to move there (including Dallas) compared to the year prior.

You can see more of the report here.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson, Digital Editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including first place for her tornado coverage from the National Newspapers Association's 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She is a member of the Education Writers Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, the News Leaders Association, the News Product Alliance, and the Online News Association. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at [email protected].

You May Also Like

House of the Month: 9900 Preston Road

Staff Report 0

Glendora Avenue Manse Up for Auction Next Week

Staff Report 0

Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out July 3 and 4

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *