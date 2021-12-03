Attendees of CC Young Wrap It Up Luncheon enjoyed shopping in a holiday market, a fashion presentation, and a holiday lunch.

The luncheon, held Nov. 18 at Northwood Club this year, is one of CC Young’s leading fundraisers that benefits their Benevolence Fund, which serves as a safety net for residents who outlive their savings and financial resources.

The market featured Christmas decorations and stocking stuffers as well as products from local vendors including Betty Reiter Fashions, Betsy Simpson Jewelry, Davis Street Mercantile, CC Young Holiday Shop and the CC Young Woodies. Guests also bid on items in a silent auction.

CC Young President and CEO Russell Crews also presented CC Young Foundation Board Member Jill Goldberg with the Legacy Honoree Award.

Following the awards presentation, guests enjoyed A Fashion Conversation hosted by Jan Strimple and Betty Reiter. Models, including CC Young Body Mind Spirit Connection members, donned fashions from Betty Reiter’s eponymous boutique.

After the fashion presentation, an auction commenced with items including a Christmas Tea at the Dallas Arboretum with a private golf cart tour for five people; a Betty Reiter experience for 12, complete with a Sunday brunch and a private showing of the 2022 spring collection; a one-of-a-kind turquoise necklace handcrafted by Betsy Simpson Jewelry; and a four-course dinner for eight created by CC Young Executive Chef Sean Frye.

The final opportunity to bid was a call for donations to “Giving for a Cause,” which provides nutritious meals for food-insecure seniors in the Dallas area.







Wrap It Up Luncheon Co-chair Kama Koudelka, Veta Boswell, and Wrap It Up Luncheon Co-chair Brianna Brown







Susan Posnick

PHOTO: Chuck Clark