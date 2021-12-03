Pool Pride: Jesuit Debuts New Natatorium

The latest addition to Jesuit’s athletic facilities made a sparkling debut on Tuesday, when the Rangers hosted swimmers from Ursuline and Greenhill.

The occasion was the first dual meet in the Segal Family Aquatic Center, a 29,000-square-foot complex funded by a $17 million donation by Rachel Segal — the largest monetary gift in the school’s history — in honor of her late husband, David.

Since opening earlier this fall, the natatorium has housed the Jesuit swimming and water polo programs. But it had never staged a competitive meet until this week.

The Rangers, along with Ursuline, will host two more dual meets this season at “The Gull,” against Frisco Wakeland on Jan. 6 and Highland Park on Jan. 11.

