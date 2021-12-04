Scots Hold Off Jesuit for Tourney Title

Highland Park has shown it can win fast-paced shootouts, but the ability to control a low-scoring defensive struggle gave the Scots a tournament title on Saturday.

HP pulled away after halftime for a 45-29 victory over Jesuit in the championship game of the Knights of Columbus Classic.

In a game in which no player reached double figures on either side, the Rangers managed just 18 points in the first three quarters combined. Camp Wagner and Coleson Messer scored nine points apiece to pace the Scots (6-2).

Meanwhile, Jesuit had scored at least 60 points in every game this season prior to Saturday. Ben Johnson tallied a team-high nine points for the Rangers (5-2).

Earlier in the tournament, HP rolled past Hillcrest 81-53 in the opening round before edging Frisco Lone Star 68-64 in the semifinals. Jesuit cruised to easy victories over Fort Worth South Hills and Amarillo Tascosa.

In other games on Saturday, Mesquite topped South Hills for seventh place, Hillcrest earned the consolation crown against Lincoln, and Lone Star outlasted Tascosa for third place.

Next up, the Scots will return home on Tuesday to face Grand Prairie. The Rangers will play three games starting Dec. 9 at a tournament in New Orleans.