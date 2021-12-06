Monday, December 6, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTOS: Courtesy Allie Beth Allman Urban
Park Cities Preston Hollow Real Estate 

House of the Month: 5335 Meaders Lane

Staff Report 0 Comments , , , , , , , , , ,

Designed by noted architect Elby Martin and punctuated with Tuscan-inspired touches, this stone-clad estate home with an Italian barrel tile roof sits on a 1.1-acre site in Old Preston Hollow. Shaded by mature trees, it boasts the picture-perfect landscaping of Harold Leidner. 

With more than 12,000 square feet of interior living space, the four-bedroom (that could be seven bedrooms) home has gracious formals for entertaining. Still, it is also the perfect home for a family that loves active living within the confines of their residential retreat. 

A gourmet kitchen with two full-size SubZero refrigerators, two Asko dishwashers, two gas Wolf ovens, and more opens to one of several family rooms. An outdoor kitchen with a Wolf outdoor grill and SubZero undercounter refrigerators and electric screens overlooks a resort-like pool, cabana, turfed backyard, and a private guest house.

You May Also Like

Advocating Education In The Philippines

Rachel Snyder 0

Stephens Works to Become Even Faster

Todd Jorgenson 0

Christ the King Catholic Earns Blue Ribbon Status Again

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *