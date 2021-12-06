House of the Month: 5335 Meaders Lane

Designed by noted architect Elby Martin and punctuated with Tuscan-inspired touches, this stone-clad estate home with an Italian barrel tile roof sits on a 1.1-acre site in Old Preston Hollow. Shaded by mature trees, it boasts the picture-perfect landscaping of Harold Leidner.

With more than 12,000 square feet of interior living space, the four-bedroom (that could be seven bedrooms) home has gracious formals for entertaining. Still, it is also the perfect home for a family that loves active living within the confines of their residential retreat.

A gourmet kitchen with two full-size SubZero refrigerators, two Asko dishwashers, two gas Wolf ovens, and more opens to one of several family rooms. An outdoor kitchen with a Wolf outdoor grill and SubZero undercounter refrigerators and electric screens overlooks a resort-like pool, cabana, turfed backyard, and a private guest house.







