Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 29-Dec. 5

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: KITTEN CAPER

You’ve gotta be kitten me: a scammer took $2,700 from a woman in the 4300 block of Stanford Avenue for a kitten she never received. The incident was reported at 9:20 a.m. Dec. 4.

HIGHLAND PARK

29 Monday

Arrested at 1:29 p.m.: a 43-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 4500 block of Westside Drive.

30 Tuesday

Reported at 8:54 a.m.: A fraudster made a $361.16 purchase from a store in New Jersey using the bank card information of a man from the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue.

1 Wednesday

Arrested at 3 a.m.: a 23 year old for a warrant at U.S. Highway 75 and Mockingbird Lane.

Reported at 10:42 a.m.: a swindler used the information of a man from the 4300 block of Arcady Avenue to open bank accounts.

Arrested at 10:38 p.m.: a 30-year-old accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

2 Thursday

Reported at 11:12 a.m.: a smash and grab. A burglar broke a window of a GMC Acadia in the 5500 block of Preston Road and took a bag containing $850 and $1,600 from the console.

4 Saturday

A driver in a Tesla Model 3 hit a traffic bollard in Highland Park Village at 9:20 a.m.

Reported at 12:47 p.m.: A sneaky shoplifter hid a Trish McEvoy women’s fragrance at the Blue Mercury store in HIghland Park Village in his jacket, took another unidentified item, and hid a Aqua di Parma fragrance in a messenger bag before leaving the store with the items.

Reported at 3:57 p.m.: A thief took the rear license plate from a Mercedes C300 parked in the 4500 block of Lakeside Drive.

5 Sunday

Arrested at 12:02 a.m.: a 27 year old accused of public intoxication in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Arrested at 3:05 a.m.: a 35-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4100 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

Arrested at 11:52 p.m.: a 26-year-old man for a warrant in the 5100 block of Armstrong Parkway.

UNIVERSITY PARK

29 Monday

Reported at 5:48 p.m.: A crook took a catalytic converter from a Honda CR-V in the 3100 block of Westminster Avenue.

A pilferer pinched a silver place setting set worth $8,000 from the garage of a home in the 4100 block of Emerson Avenue at 6:26 p.m.

Reported at 10:52 p.m.: A burglar got into a Chevrolet Silverado in the 8300 block of Preston Road and took an $1,800 Goyard bag, a pair of $300 Versace sunglasses, $6,000, and more.

1 Wednesday

Arrested at 11:25 a.m.: a 50-year-old woman accused of using a mobile device in a school zone. No location was given.

2 Thursday

Reported at 8:16 a.m.: A porch pirate pilfered a bicycle from a home in the 4100 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

A shoplifter stole a hat and another item from the CVS store in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

3 Friday

A rogue broke into a GMC Sierra in the 3300 block of Bryn Mawr Drive and took $1,000 worth of outdoor equipment before 7 a.m.

Reported at 8:27 a.m.: A ne’er do well took the taillights from a Ford F250 in the 3000 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

A pickpocket picked a wallet from a purse belonging to an employee of a store in the 4500 block of Lovers Lane before 9:30 a.m.

4 Saturday

Arrested at 12:04 p.m.: a 33-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4300 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

Reported at 3:17 p.m.: How easy was it for a crook to take lawn equipment from a home in the 3100 block of Stanford Avenue? The garage was left open.

A wrongdoer broke into a Honda CR-V in the 6400 block of Lomo Alto Drive and took a wallet before 1:45 p.m.

Reported at 3:01 p.m.: a bicycle was burgled from a home in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue.