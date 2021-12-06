Monday, December 6, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File Photo
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: KITTEN CAPER

You’ve gotta be kitten me: a scammer took $2,700 from a woman in the 4300 block of Stanford Avenue for a kitten she never received. The incident was reported at 9:20 a.m. Dec. 4.

HIGHLAND PARK

29 Monday

Arrested at 1:29 p.m.: a 43-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 4500 block of Westside Drive.

30 Tuesday

Reported at 8:54 a.m.: A fraudster made a $361.16 purchase from a store in New Jersey using the bank card information of a man from the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue

1 Wednesday

Arrested at 3 a.m.: a 23 year old for a warrant at U.S. Highway 75 and Mockingbird Lane.

Reported at 10:42 a.m.: a swindler used the information of a man from the 4300 block of Arcady Avenue to open bank accounts. 

Arrested at 10:38 p.m.: a 30-year-old accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

2 Thursday

Reported at 11:12 a.m.: a smash and grab. A burglar broke a window of a GMC Acadia in the 5500 block of Preston Road and took a bag containing $850 and $1,600 from the console. 

4 Saturday

A driver in a Tesla Model 3 hit a traffic bollard in Highland Park Village at 9:20 a.m.

Reported at 12:47 p.m.: A sneaky shoplifter hid a Trish McEvoy women’s fragrance at the Blue Mercury store in HIghland Park Village in his jacket, took another unidentified item, and hid a Aqua di Parma fragrance in a messenger bag before leaving the store with the items.

Reported at 3:57 p.m.: A thief took the rear license plate from a Mercedes C300 parked in the 4500 block of Lakeside Drive

5 Sunday

Arrested at 12:02 a.m.: a 27 year old accused of public intoxication in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Arrested at 3:05 a.m.: a 35-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4100 block of Oak Lawn Avenue

Arrested at 11:52 p.m.: a 26-year-old man for a warrant in the 5100 block of Armstrong Parkway.

UNIVERSITY PARK

29 Monday

Reported at 5:48 p.m.: A crook took a catalytic converter from a Honda CR-V in the 3100 block of Westminster Avenue.

A pilferer pinched a silver place setting set worth $8,000 from the garage of a home in the 4100 block of Emerson Avenue at 6:26 p.m.

Reported at 10:52 p.m.: A burglar got into a Chevrolet Silverado in the 8300 block of Preston Road and took an $1,800 Goyard bag, a pair of $300 Versace sunglasses, $6,000, and more.

1 Wednesday

Arrested at 11:25 a.m.: a 50-year-old woman accused of using a mobile device in a school zone. No location was given.

2 Thursday

Reported at 8:16 a.m.: A porch pirate pilfered a bicycle from a home in the 4100 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

A shoplifter stole a hat and another item from the CVS store in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

3 Friday

A rogue broke into a GMC Sierra in the 3300 block of Bryn Mawr Drive and took $1,000 worth of outdoor equipment before 7 a.m.

Reported at 8:27 a.m.: A ne’er do well took the taillights from a Ford F250 in the 3000 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

A pickpocket picked a wallet from a purse belonging to an employee of a store in the 4500 block of Lovers Lane before 9:30 a.m.

4 Saturday

Arrested at 12:04 p.m.: a 33-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4300 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

Reported at 3:17 p.m.: How easy was it for a crook to take lawn equipment from a home in the 3100 block of Stanford Avenue? The garage was left open.

A wrongdoer broke into a Honda CR-V in the 6400 block of Lomo Alto Drive and took a wallet before 1:45 p.m.

Reported at 3:01 p.m.: a bicycle was burgled from a home in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *