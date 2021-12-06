Something Navy Pop-Up Opens in Highland Park Village

Just in time for the holidays, Something Navy recently opened a pop-up shop next to Dior in Highland Park Village.

The fashion and lifestyle brand was founded by influencer Arielle Charnas in 2009 and she launched the first Something Navy clothing collection in 2018. It’s Charnas’ first pop-up boutique in Texas.

“I am so excited to be bringing Something Navy to Dallas after visiting Highland Park Village earlier this year, I knew it was the perfect place to do a pop up at,” Charnas said. “I am so grateful for the amazing Something Navy community in Dallas and am happy to open in time for the Holiday season.”

Charnas told the Dallas Morning News she’d been eyeing Highland Park Village since she came to Dallas in 2018 for an in-store meet and greet at Nordstrom, where she launched her first collection.

The company already had a location in New York and Los Angeles before opening the Dallas pop-up store.