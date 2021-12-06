Monday, December 6, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Something Navy
Business Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Something Navy Pop-Up Opens in Highland Park Village

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Just in time for the holidays, Something Navy recently opened a pop-up shop next to Dior in Highland Park Village. 

The fashion and lifestyle brand was founded by influencer Arielle Charnas in 2009 and she launched the first Something Navy clothing collection in 2018. It’s Charnas’ first pop-up boutique in Texas.

“I am so excited to be bringing Something Navy to Dallas after visiting Highland Park Village earlier this year, I knew it was the perfect place to do a pop up at,” Charnas said. “I am so grateful for the amazing Something Navy community in Dallas and am happy to open in time for the Holiday season.” 

Charnas told the Dallas Morning News she’d been eyeing Highland Park Village since she came to Dallas in 2018 for an in-store meet and greet at Nordstrom, where she launched her first collection.

The company already had a location in New York and Los Angeles before opening the Dallas pop-up store.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

‘Fashion in Residence’ at NorthPark Exhibit

Staff Report 0

Apply To Be Dallas’ Youth Poet Laureate

Staff Report 0

Thursdays On Tap At The Perot

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *