Captain of the Ho Ho Holidays

Nobody wants to spend Christmas in the hospital, but Texas Rangers mascot Captain — along with a couple of Elf on the Shelf characters — tried to lift the spirits of patients at Medical City Children’s Hospital Tuesday.

The team spread holiday cheer and gifted the children with goody bags.











Each holiday season, the Texas Rangers and Medical City Children’s Hospital partner to bring joy to pediatric patients and their families. This morning’s drop-in from Captain marks the first in-person visit for the Texas Rangers mascot since 2019.











“Captain’s visit brought many smiles to the faces of our patients, families, and our healthcare heroes who care like family,” said Jessica O’Neal, CEO of Medical City Children’s Hospital. “Although the past two years have been a challenge for us all, today’s visit is a reminder of our commitment to the care and improvement of human life.”











Captain visited the hospital’s oncology, day surgery, and pediatric ICU units. The mascot’s visit included a surprise stop to celebrate 15-year old Noah, a Ewing sarcoma cancer patient receiving his final IV chemotherapy treatment Tuesday.