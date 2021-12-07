Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Club Champion

Mockingbird Station

The golf club fitter and building company recently opened in a 2,500-square-foot studio in the shopping center and offers more than 50,000 hittable golf clubhead and shaft combinations and trained master fitters.

Madison Reed

(Photo: Courtesy Madison Reed)

Leatherology

NorthPark Center

The leather goods brand co-founded by Dallas natives and siblings Rae Liu and David Liu recently opened its first retail location with a pop-up shop. The shop includes personalized gifts, bestselling handbags, travel bags, accessories, and an on-site monogramming service.

Madison Reed

6025 Royal Lane

The hair coloring company recently opened its sixth Dallas location. Inside find The Hair Color Bars offering color services, product purchases and pickup, free color consultations, and at-home hair color and care tips.

Mane Salon

Mockingbird Station

The business recently opened in the 1,894-square-foot space near Pure Milk & Honey. It provides a wide range of personalized services from styling, coloring, consultations, and more.

Rolex

Highland Park Village

The Swiss watch manufacturer recently opened its first standalone boutique in North Texas in a two-story salon space near Bistro 31.

Sneaker Haven (Photo: Courtesy Sneaker Haven)

Sneaker Haven

Mockingbird Station

The shoe store recently opened a pop-up store in a 1,033-square-foot space nestled between West Elm and Buda Juice in the shopping center.

CLOSED FOR NOW

Heim BBQ

3130 W. Mockingbird Lane

The popular barbecue eatery’s location near Love Field is closed for now after a fire inside a kitchen wall in early November. Dallas Fire-Rescue said everyone made it out safely, but it’s unknown as of press time when the Mockingbird location might reopen.

COMING

Thirsty Lion Gastropub and Grill

7859 Walnut Hill Lane

The gastropub is gearing up to open its third Texas location in Preston Hollow in early 2022. The menu offers a variety of cuisines from salads and sandwiches to tacos to Szechuan orange chicken and braised pork belly ramen.