KidneyTexas’ Luncheon With a Long Name Turns 22

Through 22 years of annual luncheons, KidneyTexas Inc. underwriters and volunteers have raised more than $3.7 million for local efforts to improve the ability to diagnose and manage kidney disease.

This year’s The Runway Report Our Sole Mission: Transformations Luncheon and Fashion Show, presented by the Late Helga Feldman and chaired by Courtney Nall, brought friends and family together with business and community leaders on Sept. 21 at the Meyerson Symphony Center. Natalie and David Taylor were honorary chairs.

The morning began with a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception while guests bid in the silent auction. A luncheon followed along with Tootsies floor-level fashion presentation produced by Jan Strimple.

This year’s beneficiaries included Children’s Medical Center Foundation, National Kidney Foundation/Camp Reynal, Texas Health Resources Foundation, and Southwest Transplant Alliance.