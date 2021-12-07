Tuesday, December 7, 2021

PHOTO: Courtesy Friends of Northaven Trail
Northaven Trail Ready to Light Up for Holidays

Staff Report 0 Comments

The Friends of Northaven Trail are ready to light up the trail with a fun party Dec. 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Santa will be on hand and hot chocolate will be ready at the community event, which will be held at Edgemere Park at the intersection of Edgemere and the Trail, near Dealey Montessori.

The organization is also inviting homeowners with fences that back up to the trail to decorate and enter to win one of three prizes. To enter, click here.

