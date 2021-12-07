Time to Vote on Your Favorite Story From 2021

You made nominations, and we listened!

At the end of every year, we like to take a look back at some of our favorite stories and columns — and this year will be no different.

Last year, we asked our readers to weigh in with their favorites, too, and we’ve continued that this year.

Starting today, you can vote on the 2021 stories picked by fellow readers. The top three choices will be shared over the holidays along with the choices of People Newspapers staffers.

Ready to vote? Click here.