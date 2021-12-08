Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Staunton, Tran Shine Among HP Gymnasts

Winding down the compulsory portion of the schedule, Highland Park turned in several strong performances at the recent Toys for Tots Invitational gymnastics meet in Bedford.

HP junior Clayton Staunton earned the boys all-around title with two perfect 10s, and he also won on floor exercise, rings, and parallel bars. The Scots were fourth in the team standings.

On the girls side, HP’s Linda Tran won a gold medal on uneven bars and led the Lady Scots to a third-place finish as a team.

The HP girls will host Irving and Saginaw for their final compulsory meet of the season on Thursday. After a holiday break, the optional portion of the schedule starts in January.

