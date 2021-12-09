2021 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala Dazzles Guests

Music director Fabio Luisi made his gala debut Sept. 25 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center during a fundraising evening featuring world-renowned violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter.

Andy Smith and Paul von Wupperfeld chaired the 2021 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala. Mary and Richard Templeton were honorary chairs. Proceeds benefit the DSO’s education and community programs.

The gala kicked off the celebration of more than 60 years of support from Texas Instruments (TI) and the TI Foundation, including 21 years of TI’s support of the DSO’s Classical Series.

Following the seated dinner, guests moved to the Eugene McDermott Concert Hall, where Luisi led the orchestra in Strauss’s “Don Juan,” and Mutter gave the Dallas premiere of John Williams’s “Violin Concerto No. 2.” Williams surprised the audience and conducted the DSO and Mutter in an encore of “Nice to be Around” from Cinderella Liberty.