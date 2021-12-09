Barbecue Restaurant Coming to Snider Plaza

A full-service barbecue is set to open in Snider Plaza more than a year after it was reported that Peggy Sue BBQ wouldn’t be reopening.

Pitmaster Doug Pickering, a former Wall Street executive and SMU alumnus, is planning to open a barbecue joint called Douglas Bar and Grill next to CVS in February.

Pickering grew up around Snider Plaza, he even worked in a baseball card shop in the shopping center in the ‘80s.

“I’ve always wanted to be in Snider Plaza,” Pickering said. “I think Snider Plaza is going to be a dining destination going forward.”

He said he’d initially looked into opening his restaurant in the former Peggy Sue BBQ space, but when that didn’t happen, he leased the spot next to CVS nearby.

The menu will feature what Pickering calls “elevated Texas cuisine,” barbecue staples like ​​ brisket, ribs, and sausage, as well as salad options, burgers, and more. For those who want a drink with dinner, there will also be a selection of wine, bourbon, and tequila.

“We want to be a place that not only has barbecue, but caters to all different palates,” Pickering said.

He graduated from SMU about 20 years ago and worked in finance on Wall Street before starting his own catering company – DWP BBQ. He worked for a time as a pitmaster at Work in Deep Ellum and as a pitmaster and co-founder of Ferris Wheelers in the Design District, where he stayed until 2019.