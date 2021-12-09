For the Bird: Cockatoo Loses His Family

Lose your bird? One veterinary clinic says they may have your feathered friend.

Wednesday, a lost Goffin’s Cockatoo was discovered at the Lincoln Center office complex at Inwood Road and Interstate 635. The bird was taken to Summertree Animal and Bird Clinic, where it is now being cared for by one of the veterinarians while the search continues for the owner.

One staff member said that the bird is definitely someone’s well-loved pet and is an “absolute sweetheart and clearly used to being handled by humans.”

The bird is fully-flighted, and while it does have a band, it doesn’t have a microchip, hampering efforts to find his (or her) human friends.

If the bird is yours (or you recognize it), call the clinic at 972-387-4168.