Friday, December 10, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Courtesy Summertree Animal and Bird Clinic
Community Park Cities Preston Hollow 

For the Bird: Cockatoo Loses His Family

Bethany Erickson 0 Comments

Lose your bird? One veterinary clinic says they may have your feathered friend.

Wednesday, a lost Goffin’s Cockatoo was discovered at the Lincoln Center office complex at Inwood Road and Interstate 635. The bird was taken to Summertree Animal and Bird Clinic, where it is now being cared for by one of the veterinarians while the search continues for the owner.

One staff member said that the bird is definitely someone’s well-loved pet and is an “absolute sweetheart and clearly used to being handled by humans.”

The bird is fully-flighted, and while it does have a band, it doesn’t have a microchip, hampering efforts to find his (or her) human friends.

If the bird is yours (or you recognize it), call the clinic at 972-387-4168.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson, Digital Editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including first place for her tornado coverage from the National Newspapers Association's 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She is a member of the Education Writers Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, the News Leaders Association, the News Product Alliance, and the Online News Association. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at [email protected].

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *