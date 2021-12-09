Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out Dec. 12

Ready to find your dream home this weekend? Check these out!

Sunday

5026 Elsby Ave., Dallas. Designer-decorated, meticulously updated one-story cottage on one of the best streets in the heart of Briarwood. Tons of special amenities and amazing curb appeal. Lush landscaped flowerbeds with extensive sprinkler system and mature trees. Large backyard and deck with wisteria-laden terrace for entertaining. Extensive updates by the current owner who has a “no shortcuts, do it right” mentality to home ownership. Two large bedrooms, one updated bath with spa tub-shower and home office-library-nursery with floor to ceiling built-in back-lit bookcases. Two bedrooms/ one bath. $724,900. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Francisco Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

10336 Coppedge Lane, Dallas. Beautiful traditional ranch style home in a desirable neighborhood. Experience an inviting entry leading to open and bright dining and living areas. Large living room features vaulted ceiling and a cozy fireplace adjacent to kitchen with built-in hutch. Living room doors open to meticulously landscaped and expansive backyard, covered patio and pool. Unparalleled location in close proximity to premier shopping, several top private schools and Dallas Love Field. $849,500. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass

3836 Dunhaven Road, Dallas. Chic cottage in Midway Hollow with private guest house and a full bath. The updated kitchen overlooks the spacious den, boasts newer granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with a Bosch dishwasher. Modern finishes in the bathroom, and three bedrooms with the option to turn one of them into a study or workout room. Gleaming hardwood floors, updated recessed lighting, Ring doorbell, gated driveway, and lush landscaping. Three bedrooms/ one bath. $500,000. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

6602 Del Norte Lane, Dallas. Pristine single-family attached home with a yard. This home is open and bright and lives like a single-detached home. The great room has a high ceiling, fireplace and opens to a kitchen with marble countertops, stainless appliances, a coffee bar, and a butlers pantry with great storage. Four bedrooms/five baths. $1.1 million. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

4335 Vandelia St., Dallas. Adorable cottage meets modern luxury and work from home lifestyle. Updated with character and class to meet today’s lifestyle. Living features vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, and the office has expansive windows with a lot of natural light. Spacious dining connects living and eat-in with galley kitchen. Original wood floors nod to the character of this 1924 home. Roof, gutters, plumbing, electrical, appliances, and paint are newer. There’s also a shed out back with electricity and A/C. Is it a she-shed or a man cave? You decide. Two bedrooms/ two baths. $590,000. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Rusk Middle School, North Dallas High, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate