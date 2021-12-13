Tuesday, December 14, 2021

PHOTO: Shutterstock
Audubon Dallas Plans to Count Birds Saturday

A bird in hand is worth two in the bush, but don’t expect to use such crazy math if you join Audubon Dallas and other bird watchers in the 122nd annual Christmas Bird Count Saturday, Dec. 18.

The event, which is coordinated by Audubon Dallas, is an all-day census of birds within a 15-mile-diameter circle. The Dallas count circle has not changed since 1954 and is centered at the intersection of Inwood Road and Cedar Springs Road.

Volunteers are needed for Bachman Lake and Frasier Dam, which are zones 12 and 7, respectively. Organizers say you don’t have to be an expert birder, but some experience in identifying birds — and a good pair of binoculars — are required.

To obtain more information and volunteer, please contact Reba Collins ([email protected] or 972.742.0312) for details on location and times.

