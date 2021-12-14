Anthology of Highland Park Tower Residents To Enjoy Sky-High Dining

Another residential tower has begun going up near the Shops at Highland Park.

Cadence McShane Construction Company has broken ground on Anthology of Highland Park, a short walk west from Asian Mint, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Tulum on Oak Lawn Avenue.

The 11-story assisted living community in the 4000 block of Herschel Avenue will offer 121 units and penthouse dining.

“Not only are we excited to continue partnering with Anthology Senior Living, but we are excited to grow our multifamily presence in North Texas,” said Will Hodges, president of Cadence McShane. “This project will be a stand-out in our expanding portfolio.”

Cadence McShane also is building a 130-unit Anthology Senior Living development in Austin and renovating and expanding one in Houston.

The 130,000-square-foot Anthology of Highland Park, designed by PRDG, will include 24 memory care units on the second floor and 97 assisted living units on the remaining floors.

The assisted living units will include eight studios, 53 one-bedroom, and 36 spacious two-bedroom/two-bath configurations.

Amenities will include a salon, theater, fitness center, library and pub with a fireplace, and top floor dining areas with unobstructed views of Dallas.

Outside, residents are provided with shaded, elevated terraces on floors two, three, and eleven.

Construction will also include below-grade and ground-level parking, providing 58 spaces for full-time residents. Additionally, the building will come with a backup generator in case of power failure.

The 28,700-square-foot site sits on a zero-lot-line in a residential neighborhood. Because of these tight quarters, Cadence McShane will utilize a luffing crane, ensuring the swing radius does not exceed the building footprint.

The project is slated for completion in June of 2023.

