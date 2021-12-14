HP Girls Reach New Heights in Dual Win

In their final girls meet of 2021, Highland Park gymnasts earned their best team score in two decades.

Led by sophomores Ana Simpson and Lily Ford, the Lady Scots defeated Saginaw on Thursday at the Hegi Family Gymnastics Center.

Simpson won the all-around title and was first on uneven bars. Ford was second in the all-around standings and tied Simpson for the runner-up spot on vault and balance beam. Kennedy Downing claimed the vault title and was third in all-around.

HP will return to action with a final compulsory meet on Jan. 13 at Rockwall.