Mistletoe Stands in 10th Year of Supporting North Texas Food Bank

A group of teenagers is in their 10th year of selling mistletoe to support the North Texas Food Bank.

Stella Wrubel and friends Quinn, Trevor, and Isabella will again have stands from 1-6 p.m. Dec. 17 at Highland Park Village, from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Avant Garden, from 1-6 p.m. Dec. 19 in Highland Park Village, from 1-6 p.m. Dec. 20 in Highland Park Village, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 21 at 3419 Dartmouth Avenue.

This year for the first time, the ‘mistle crew’ will also be selling kits containing mistletoe, ribbon, and more for $200 for people to create their own mistletoe bundles. The group encourages using the kits to create satellite stands and raise more money for the food bank. For more information, contact Jingle Bell Mistletoe on Instagram or email [email protected].

The effort started in 2012 when Stella set up a mistletoe stand and raised $2,034 to send to the American Red Cross to help with Hurricane Sandy relief efforts, according to the Jingle Bell Mistletoe website. She enlisted the help of friends from school to help in the effort and raise money for the North Texas Food Bank in 2014.

During the last decade, the group raised $366,101 for the North Texas Food Bank – enough to provide more than 1 million meals.

