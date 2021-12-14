Scots Roll to Tourney Title, Top Coppell

After cruising to a boys basketball tournament title over the weekend, Highland Park kept rolling against perennial Class 6A power Coppell.

The Scots used a balanced attack to defeat the Cowboys 53-41 on Monday, pushing their winning streak to nine games overall. Coleson Messer led the way with 14 points.

The home victory came two days after HP wrapped up a dominating performance at the Union Square Bulldog Classic tournament in Burkburnett, pummeling four overmatched opponents by an average margin of 43 points. The championship game was the most lopsided, with HP rolling past host Burkburnett 90-38.

The Scots (12-2) averaged 88.5 points in four games to secure their sixth title at the tournament, which has been a mid-December staple on HP’s schedule for more than a decade. Other wins came against Lawton (Okla.), Wichita Falls Rider, and Canyon Randall.

Next up, HP will travel to face nationally ranked Richardson on Friday before returning home for the District 13-5A opener on Dec. 21 against Mesquite Poteet.