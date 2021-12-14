Tuesday, December 14, 2021

PHOTOS: Joseph Brewster
The Other Art Fair Showcases New Talent, Helps Stewpot

Dallas art enthusiasts joined local, national, and international artists at the Dallas Market Hall on Oct. 21 for the Private View party for the Dallas edition of The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists.

From October 21-24, the fair showcased 130 independent and emerging artists, each handpicked by a committee of art world experts.

Partygoers at the Private View were the first to browse the art and purchase favorite pieces ranging in price from $100 to $10,000. The fair featured interactive sculpture displays, murals, installations, and live DJ sets.

Attendees could also support The Stewpot, a non-profit beloved for its art program for the homeless and at-risk communities, by purchasing artworks by elf-taught artists and decorating a card to accompany a care package.

