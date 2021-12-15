Candidates Gear Up for Primary Season

Monday evening marked the deadline for candidates to file for the March 1, 2022 primary, and some state and local races will be very busy. The general election will take place on Nov. 8.

Take, for instance, county races, where Democratic incumbent Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins will face Billy Clark in the primary. In the Republican primary, Dallas ISD trustee Edwin Flores will face Lauren Davis, the Texas secretary of state website disclosed.

(Read: Jenkins Draws New Challenger for County Judge Seat)

Dallas County commissioner JJ Koch, whose district includes much of Preston Hollow and the Park Cities, won’t face a challenger in the Republican primary. However, four Democrats will face off to see who will be on the general ballot — Tom Ervin, Michelle Faulkner, Philip Kingston, and Andrew Sommerman.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot will face Elizabeth Frizell in the Democratic primary. The winner of that primary will face former DA Faith Johnson, who is the sole contender in the GOP primary for that seat.

Democratic incumbent Nathan Johnson and his Republican challenger Brandon Copeland, can start campaigning for the general election pretty much immediately, as neither drew primary challengers.

GOP incumbent Morgan Meyer will (eventually) face either Elizabeth Ginsberg or Freda Heald, depending on the outcome of the Democratic primary for State Representative District 108.

Republican Mark Hadju and Democrats Charlie Gearing, Alexandra Guio, Chris Leal, Kendall Scudder, and former Rep. John Bryant have all thrown their hats in the ring to replace outgoing State Rep. John Turner, who represents District 114.

(Read: State Rep. John Turner Won’t Seek Re-election)

Other races include:

County Treasurer (DEM): Pauline Medrano

County Treasurer (GOP): Shelly Akerly

District Clerk (DEM): Amye Thompson Hollins, Felicia Pitre

County Clerk (DEM): Ann Cruz, Marcus Turner Jr., John Warren

State Rep. District 103 (DEM): Rafael Anchia

State Board of Education, District 12 (DEM): Alex Cornwallis, Roberto Velasco

State Board of Education, District 12 (GOP): Pam Little

Governor (GOP): Greg Abbott, Paul Belew, Danny Harrison, Kandy Kaye Horn, Don Huffines, Chad Prather, Allen West

Governor (DEM): Inocencio “Inno” Barrientez, Michael Cooper, Joy Diaz, R. Starr Locke, Beto O’Rourke, Rich Wakeland

Lt. Governor (GOP): Trayce Bradford, Todd Bullis, Daniel Miller, Dan Patrick, Aaron Sorrells, Zach Vance

Lt. Governor (DEM): Michelle Beckley, Carla Brailey, Mike Collier

Attorney General (GOP): George P. Bush, Louie Gohmert, Eva Guzman, Ken Paxton

Attorney General (DEM): Mike Fields, Rochelle Mercedes Garza, Joe Jaworski, Lee Merritt, S. T-Bone Raynor

Comptroller (GOP): Glenn Hegar

Comptroller (DEM): Janet Dudding, Tim Mahoney, Angel Luis Vega

Land Commissioner (GOP): Ben Arminta, Victor Avila, Dawn Buckingham, Rufus Lopez, Weston Martinez, Don Minton, Jon Spiers

Land Commissioner (DEM): Jay Kleburg, Michael Lange, Sandragrace Martinez, Jinny Suh

Agriculture Commissioner (GOP): Cary Counsil, Sid Miller, James White

Agriculture Commissioner (DEM): Susan Hays, Ed Ireson

Railroad Commissioner (GOP): Wayne Christian, Tom Slocum Jr., Marvin Sarge Summers

Railroad Commissioner (DEM): Luke Warford