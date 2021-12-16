Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out Dec. 18-19

Ready to find your dream home this weekend? Look no further!

Saturday

3207 Saint Johns Dr., Highland Park. First-floor primary suite, full guest quarters, and a three-car garage. Downstairs is the open great room with fireplace, dining room, wet bar with ice maker, gourmet kitchen, and primary bedroom suite with spacious bath and two closets. Upstairs are three-bedroom suites, each with a private bath, and a second living area. This location is very strong with old-growth trees, low traffic, and walkability to the best of Highland Park. Four bedrooms/ four-and-a-half bathrooms. $2.3 million. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

Sunday

3507 McFarlin Blvd., University Park. Coveted location in University Park near SMU. Spacious chef’s kitchen features SS Wolf, Thermador, and Sub-Zero appliances, quartz Carrera countertops. Upstairs are two primary suites with sitting areas and vaulted ceilings. One bath with dual sinks, jetted tub, and two large closets. Other amenities include a wet bar, abundant storage, natural light, hardwoods, a cedar closet, a rear four-car garage with extra parking, and two side yards – one paved and the other turfed for dog run. Five bedrooms/ five-and-a-half baths. $2.2 million. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

3836 Dunhaven Road, Dallas. Chic cottage in Midway Hollow with private guest house and a full bath. The updated kitchen overlooks the spacious den, boasts newer granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with a Bosch dishwasher. Modern finishes in the bathroom, and three bedrooms with the option to turn one of them into a study or workout room. Gleaming hardwood floors, updated recessed lighting, Ring doorbell, gated driveway, and lush landscaping. Three bedrooms/ one bath. $500,000. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

10336 Coppedge Lane, Dallas. Beautiful traditional ranch-style home in a desirable neighborhood. Experience an inviting entry leading to open and bright dining and living areas. The large living room features a vaulted ceiling and a cozy fireplace adjacent to the kitchen with a built-in hutch. Living room doors open to meticulously landscaped and an expansive backyard, covered patio, and pool. Unparalleled location in close proximity to premier shopping, several top private schools, and Dallas Love Field. $849,500. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass

4525 Mill Creek Road, Dallas. Very special, beautifully maintained one-story home in a prime location close to many private and public schools, shopping, restaurants, and the Northaven bike trail. Updated kitchen with hardwood cabinets, commercial-grade appliances, granite counters, and an exceptionally large amount of counter space. The second pantry includes a wine fridge, cabinets, and a second fridge. The bright open floor plan has excellent flow with gorgeous views of the poured concrete pool. The updated primary suite includes a new jetted tub and a separate shower. Large bedrooms with newer textured carpet in bedrooms. Four bedrooms/ three-and-a-half baths. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors