Faith Friday: ‘Celebrate and Sing’ With Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church

Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church will ‘celebrate and sing’ with a musical program to be broadcast on KERA and the church’s website.

The program will feature the Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church sanctuary choir, sanctuary ringers, the cantor chorale, members of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and artist-in-residents Bradley Welch on organ.

The program will be broadcast on KERA at 8 p.m. Dec. 20 and at 8 p.m. Dec. 24. For those who live outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area, a livestream will be accessible via the church’s website or Facebook page from 4-5 p.m. Christmas day.

For more information, visit the church’s website.