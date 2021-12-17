HP Uses Defense to Rally Past Royse City

After a slow start, Highland Park used a third-quarter surge to win its first District 13-5A girls basketball home game on Friday, rallying past Royse City 40-35.

The Lady Scots (12-6, 2-0) limited the Lady Bulldogs to just three points in the fourth quarter. Paris Lauro led a balanced attack with 12 points, while Vivian Jin added 11. Nevaeh Zavala poured in a game-high 18 points for Royse City.

HP turned in another solid defensive effort after a 65-18 thumping of Greenville in the district opener on Dec. 10. The Lady Scots haven’t lost a league game in more than three years and will look to continue that streak on Tuesday at Mesquite Poteet.