Friday, December 17, 2021

Highland Park's Paris Lauro drives past Royse City's Nevaeh Zavala during a District 13-5A game on Friday. (PHOTO: Rob Graham)
Park Cities Sports 

HP Uses Defense to Rally Past Royse City

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

After a slow start, Highland Park used a third-quarter surge to win its first District 13-5A girls basketball home game on Friday, rallying past Royse City 40-35.

The Lady Scots (12-6, 2-0) limited the Lady Bulldogs to just three points in the fourth quarter. Paris Lauro led a balanced attack with 12 points, while Vivian Jin added 11. Nevaeh Zavala poured in a game-high 18 points for Royse City.

HP turned in another solid defensive effort after a 65-18 thumping of Greenville in the district opener on Dec. 10. The Lady Scots haven’t lost a league game in more than three years and will look to continue that streak on Tuesday at Mesquite Poteet.

