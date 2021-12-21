Clayton Dabney For Kids With Cancer 2021 Golf Tournament

Golfers gathered this fall to support Clayton Dabney for Kids with Cancer at the 26th-annual golf tournament.

Clayton Dabney for Kids with Cancer provides families with children in the last stages of terminal cancer with assistance in providing wishes, special events, family travel, and financial help with household expenses.

The annual golf tournament has grown into one of the largest charity tournaments in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

This year, the participants with the top three gross scores were Ashford Building Solutions, Blue Star, and Brasfield & Gorrie, the ones with the top three net scores were CBRE, Cawley Partners, and Redi Mix, and the prize hole winners were ​​Barrett Bufkin, closest to the pin #5; John Becker, long drive #6; Blaine Hale Sr., straightest drive #11; Kyle Roberts, drive to the green #13; and Bowen Hendrix, closest to the pin #14.

This year, Clayton Dabney held a raffle for a custom Club Car Precedent four-passenger golf cart with a retail value of $12,000. The raffle raised more than $32,000 for the foundation, and the winner was Jenny Saphier.

2021 Golf Chairs Bowen Hendrix and Ryan Dale









Lorrie Followwell, Alice Russell, Kate Click, Lauren Cockrill, Judy Lee, Leslie Ficke









Josh Furrh, Michael Tran, Ryan Dale, Bowen Hendrix, CJ Freeman PHOTOS: Chuck Clark