Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Dec. 13 – 19

William Taylor

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PART OF THE PROBLEM

How did a thief damage a woman’s vehicle before 1:37 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Primrose School of Preston Hollow on Hillcrest Road? By taking the catalytic converter. Those are popular targets, y’all.

13 Monday

Stolen before 10:03 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle at Preston Center.

14 Tuesday

Before 5:28 p.m., an opportunistic consumer went shopping without permission in a man’s vehicle at the North Dallas Bank and Trust parking lot on Preston Road, near LBJ Freeway.

Stolen before 10:51 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle at Preston Forest Square.

15 Wednesday

Stolen before 4:16 a.m.: a vehicle from a home in the 5600 block of Meadow Crest Drive.

Taken before 10:44 a.m.: a woman’s vehicle from NorthPark Center.

Reported at 1:12 p.m.: the Dec. 14 theft of a vehicle from a home in the 6700 block of Lupton Drive.

16 Thursday

Burglars bothered a small batch of businesses bundled together in the 12000 block of Inwood Road in front of Lowe’s Home Improvement store. During a burglary in progress reported at 2:50 a.m., a prowler rummaged through a restaurant [name redacted by police] before fleeing. And before 4:42 a.m., a crook forced entry into an eatery [also redacted] and stole stuff. A Google Maps search shows Einstein Bros. Bagels, Rusty Taco, and The Juice Bar at that location.

Taken before 5:13 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

19 Sunday

Before 12:29 a.m., a robber pointed a gun at a man in the 11300 block of Park Central Place and demanded money.

Parking 101: Don’t leave your car in the middle of the road the way one absentee motorist did. The car was found at 3:05 a.m. blocking the 6000 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

