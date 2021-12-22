Turtle Creek Association Hosts 20th-Anniversary Event

The Turtle Creek Association’s 20th-anniversary tour, which was themed Life Elevated, ​​kicked off a newly minted five-year strategic plan with the hope of elevating the Turtle Creek Corridor to a premiere urban green space and neighborhood.

The virtual tour featured six homes and is the signature fundraiser for the Turtle Creek Association (TCA), which is a nonprofit focused on the preservation, enhancement, and protection of the Turtle Creek Corridor. During the tour, TCA President and CEO JD Trueblood talked with homeowners and designers, including the niece of the late Judy Pittman, also known as the “Queen of Turtle Creek.”

(READ: Turtle Creek Association Hosting Virtual Home Tour)

Following the tour, a benefit reception was held in the headquarters of the Perot Companies in Dallas. The event included the Dallas String Quartet and flowers donated by The Garden Gate. Guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvre, cocktails, and a silent auction as an additional contribution to the TCA fundraiser. Guests also got unprecedented access to Perot Legacy Hall, which showcases the collection of historical artifacts from H. Ross Perot.

“The Perot family’s love of country and support for the military is on full display throughout the hall,” said Trueblood.

The event raised more than $200,000, including a special donation of $20,000 from Sara Wilkins, to fund an upcoming Turtle Creek mural on Lemmon Avenue.

“We not only met our stretch goal of $200,000, but we shattered all previous TCA fundraising records,” Trueblood said. “The generosity of those who love the corridor is simply beyond words. We are forever grateful.”





PHOTOS: Brad Newton with Grant Miller Photography