Bubble Lounge Podcast Celebrates Three Years

The Bubble Lounge podcast recently celebrated its third year of streaming at Glitterville Pop! in The Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

Guests kicked off the holiday season as they sipped champagne and shopped for holiday gifts while enjoying a live podcast as co-hosts, Martha Jackson and Nellie Sciutto interviewed several former guests of the show as well as a few friends.

In attendance was Susan Saffron of Saffron Jewelry, Shannon Jud of Clothes Circuit, Kathy Wall of State Farm Insurance, Amber Fletcher of Fletcher Corny Dogs, Christine McKenney of Allie Beth Allman & Associates, Laura Harbison of Ozone Bar, Jenny Dietche of Getting it Done Organizing, Jackie Converse of Allie Beth Allman & Associates, Emily Shak of Shop Avara, former president of the University Park Library, Renne Lokey, and Donavan Davis of Mr. Donavan Mobile Athletics Concepts for Kids. The event was sponsored by Swoozies.

For more information about the podcast, visit their Facebook page. There are new episodes every Thursday.