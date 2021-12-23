Dear Santa …

It’s a little-known fact that People Newspapers has a magical mailbox that delivers letters to Santa Claus directly from children in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow.

Savvy children who go to the Snider Plaza tree lighting festivities, for instance, know about this, and this year, they stopped by our booth (courtesy presenting sponsor Nor-Tex Greenscapes) to collect a Christmas ornament and write their letter. Now that Santa’s seen them, we thought we’d give our readers a glimpse into what children in 2021 are asking the big man from the North Pole for.