DIFFA/Dallas Holiday Wreath Collection Kicks Off Season

The Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA/Dallas) recently celebrated its 26th Holiday Wreath Collection at Trade Mart to ring in the holiday season.

Guests mingled amid more than 60 one-of-a-kind wreaths and curated accessories.This year’s Holiday Wreath Collection featured wreaths designed by Scott + Cooner, Lekka Retail Concepts, Dr. Delphinium, HG Supply Company, Jackson’s Home and Garden, Robert Lawrence Designs, Tulum, Bryan’s House, Dallas Hope Charities, East Texas Cares and many more.

Guests also had the opportunity to bid on the unique and festive wreaths, auction packages, and to reserve tables for House of DIFFA – EXTRAVAGANZA, while enjoying hors d’ oeuvres and cocktails by Diagio and coffee by Starbucks. Guests also enjoyed desserts from Starbucks, McAlister’s Deli, Tiff’s Treats, Susie Cakes Bakery, Devious Desserts & Creamery, and Daisy Cakes while enjoying upbeat tunes by DJ Jen Miller.

Additionally, guests were invited to take their photo in an oversized red sleigh to capture a festive photo.

DIFFA/Dallas’ Wreath Host Andy Kivilaan mingled amongst the wreaths with festively-dressed guests including David White, Al James, LeeAnne Locken, Carol Quist, Parker Williams, Clint Bradley and Darin Kunz, Shayne Robinson, Brittanie and Jason Oleniczak, Lynae Fearing, Paul Hollowell, Shane Westbrook, Michael Buss, Wesley Dowden, Steven Rahhal, Jim DiMarino, Justin Bundick, Mai Caldwell, Joyce Collie, Luis Martinez, Jon Hodge, Whitney King, Alison Volk, Char McGaughy, Sam Fosco, and Shane Allen.

DIFFA is one of the largest and most successful fundraising organizations aiding HIV/AIDS with chapters in Dallas, New York, Chicago, Kansas City, San Francisco, and Seattle. The Dallas chapter, formed in 1984, is one of the largest HIV/AIDS organizations in Texas that provides funding to local HIV/AIDS service organizations.

Brad Pritchett and LeeAnne Locken

Al James, Andy Kivilaan, and Shane Westbrook



PHOTOS: Miguel Serrano