Art For Advocacy Auctions Bring Healing to The Abused

More than 600 charity-minded aesthetes celebrated the transformative healing power of art on Sept. 25 at General Datatech on Ambassador Row while raising funds and awareness for Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center in record-shattering – be bold, be bright, be brave – style.

Art for Advocacy, hosted by Stephanie and John Roberts, included cocktails, a silent art auction featuring 73 works, a seated dinner, a five-piece live art auction, and a dance party.

The evening co-chaired by Abby Evans, Dawn Hennessey, and Ellis Thomas with honorary chairs Shelley and Imad Anbouba raised a record $730,000 from ticket sales and sponsorships plus $515,000 from the auctions and champagne sips. One artwork, a piece by Mary Vernon, sold for $45,000.

Funds raised help DCAC fight child abuse by providing healing to families and children impacted.